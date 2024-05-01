Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Dies By Suicide In Police Custody

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Anuj Thapan Accused Of Supplying Weapon Attempts Suicide | X

Mumbai: Anuj Thapan, the accused who allegedly supplied the weapon used in the firing outside Salman Khan's residence, committed suicide inside the crime branch lockup at the commissioner's office. According to senior officials of the Mumbai Police, the accused Anuj Thapan was declared dead at St. George Hospital. The incident took place when Anuj Thapan was in police custody.

Anuj Thapan committed suicide in the toilet by making a noose out of a piece of bedsheet. Anuj was accused of providing the weapon that was used the firing incident that took place outside actor Salman Khan's residence on April 14. The investigation into the death that was reported in police custody will now be handed over to the State CID.

Sonu Kumar Bishnoi and Anuj Thapan - arrested from Abohar village, in Punjab - are accused of allegedly delivering weapons to prime accused Sagar Pal, 21, and Vicky Gupta, 24in Panvel on March 15th. The advocate of the accused denied the allegation of delivering weapons to Pal and Gupta and stated that Bishnoi and Thapan did not have any contact with Pal and Gupta. Three cases have been lodged against Thapan in the past, including attempted murder and extortion.

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, who opened fire outside the actor's residence in Bandra were detained from Gujarat's Bhuj. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, he accused duo in the firing case possessed two guns and they had received instructions to fire 10 rounds of bullets. On April 14, two bike-borne assailants fled after firing four gunshots outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai.