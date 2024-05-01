 Shubh Shagun Producer Kundan Singh Hits Back At Krishna Mukherjee, Aly Goni, Says, ‘Begaani Shadi Mein Abdulla Deewana’
Shubh Shagun producer Kundan Singh has hit back at Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee in his recent post.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 11:49 PM IST
article-image

Krishna Mukherjee, last seen in Dangal TV’s show Shubh Shagun took to her Instagram handle some days back to make some shocking revelations about producer Kundan Singh. The actress had gone ahead to reveal that she had been threatened and locked in her makeup room by the producer and that he had refused to give her dues too.

article-image

While the producer had replied to Krishna stating she is lying for false financial gains, Krishna’s close friend Aly Goni came to her support and revealed everything he knew about the entire story.

Now, the producer of the show, Kundan Singh has again hit back at both Krishna and Aly stating that the duo is lying. He goes ahead to question Amy’s claims of not being able to reach on the sets of Krishna who was locked inside the room and stated how can someone do that. Further, he accuses both Krishna and Aly of trying to seek limelight too.

While both Aly and Krishna have not replied to Kundan Singh yet, fans of both the actors have come out in support of them.

Krishna and Aly appeared together in Star Plus’ show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

