Dekh Ab Tere Paise Kaise Nikalte Hai': Krishna Mukherjee On Producer Kundan Singh's Accusations, Makes SHOCKING Revelations (Exclusive)

Krishna Mukherjee, who was last seen in Dangal TV's show 'Shubh Shagun,' took to her Instagram handle last night to make some startling revelations about Kundan Singh, the producer of the show. The actress revealed going through a tough time because of the harassment she had endured during the show and also went ahead to reveal that she has not received her payment for almost 5 months now. The actress accused the team of locking her inside the makeup room as she was sick and was unable to shoot. While a lot of Krishna's friends from the fraternity came forward to support her, the producer has now accused the actress of making false accusations and claims for financial gains.

Free Press Journal got in an exclusive conversation with Krishna and the actress spoke her heart out on the same. Addressing Kundan Singh's accusations, the actress says, ''Really? How do I have Swati Thanawala's apology message on mail then? An email that states they are 'sorry' and ask me to return on the sets of the show.''

Further, when we asked the actress of the producer stating that she made the same allegation on two people before this, the actress says, ''Yes, because they had locked me, hence I accused them. However, at that point of time, I did not know he was present on the sets of the show. My makeup room was on the 4th floor and his was on the third floor. He was the one who asked those two people to lock me. They are EPs and HOPs, how would they have the guts to do something like this without permission? He has done this in the past too on the sets of Naagin and he feels very proud of it.''

When we asked the actress about Kundan Singh taking a legal action against her, she says, ''Let him do that. I have every proof that I need. Right from the contract papers to the copy of an FIR, sab hai mere paas. I have so many people who are ready to stand with me and who saw it all. The costume department, the makeup department. Pearl Grey's assitant was there when this incident happened. She refused to shoot post that incident, held my hand and took me down with her. However, they kept giving me dhamkis and turned abusive. 'Gaadi set se nahi nikalni chaiye,' 'Dekh ab tere paise kaise milenge,' They literally used these words and threatened me. I met Kundan Singh in the police station, he had nothing to say. He was speechless. I am going to share every proof soon now.''

Addressing the producer's claim of him being in touch with her father, Krishna said, ''Jo wo bol rahe hai ke he was in touch with my father, He'd call my father and tell him, 'Krishna ko bolo case wapas le le, warna acha nahi hoga.' I would say this every day. He'd say things like, 'Wo kahan in chizo mein padd rahi hai.' At one point of time, my father too asked me to take the case back, however, I did not nudge. I knew these people are fraud, but I am not scared of them, I have all the proofs.

Talking about her previous shows, Krishna says, ''I have worked with only Balaji before and have never endured any situation like this, never in my dreams did I imagine something like this could have happened.'' The actress then reveals, ''It is not just me, no other actor on the show has gotten their dues. I spoke to Shehzada too sometime back, even he has not gotten his money. He is ready to support me too if we go legal. Kajol Shrivastava and Papiya too are ready to extend their support. We gave them a year and all they kept saying was 'it will be done in a week.' Ek saal hogaya and then they vanished. Swati has blocked me, Rohini from the channel has blocked me. I am not scared of him now, what will he do? File a defamation case? I have all the proofs, let him do whatever he wants. I should have done all this before, however, I still gave them some time.''

Krishna was last seen in Shubh Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami. The actress tied the knot last year with beau Chirag Batliwala.