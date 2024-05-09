Before Hrithik Roshan, Did Saba Azad Date Naseeruddin Shah's Son Imaad?

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are the two most talked couple of the industry. The two have always been in news as they get spotted on dates and attending event in the city. They have amazed fans with their chemistry, and both have been cordial with their ex. We all know about Hrithik and Susaane, but do you know Saba was in a seven-year-long relationship with Naseeruddin Shah's son, Imaad.

What’s more interesting is that Hrithik is extremely close to Saba's ex-boyfriend. Saba Azad began her journey as an artist and later entered into music. She had a close bond with Naserruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak's son, Imaad. The two met over a party and then formed a band, Madboy/ Mink, and in 2013 the two fell in love.

Earlier while talking about their relationship, Imaad, had said, “It is great to find a partner who has the same wavelength as you. Our interests are similar and because of that, an understanding is formed. Imaad and I are old junkies."

He has also added, “It's true. Saba and I have moved in. That's how we get to work together. We ran into each other while working on a play. With all the rehearsing stuff, we did end up spending a lot of time together. One day I heard her singing randomly with friends, it was a nice jam session. Her voice stood out from everything in the room. It was so striking. Saba has an amazingly soulful and versatile voice."

Read Also Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Flaunts Abs In Rare Gym Selfie

In 2020, Saba and Immad parted ways due to personal differences. However, the two maintain a cordial relationship and even continue to perform together for their band Madboy/Mink.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's love story blossomed in 2022. However, the duo have not revealed much details about their love in public.