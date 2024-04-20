 Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Flaunts Abs In Rare Gym Selfie
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Flaunts Abs In Rare Gym Selfie

Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Flaunts Abs In Rare Gym Selfie

Saba Azad also opened up about her diet and said she likes her rotis with ghee

ANIUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
article-image

Actor and singer Saba Azad, known for her role in the series 'Who's Your Gynac,' has been in a relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan for a couple of years. Recently, the actress shared a gym selfie on Instagram that caught the attention of celeb friends Dia Mirza and Shibani Dandekar.

In the gym selfie, Saba flaunted her abs in a crop top and also talked about her diet, mentioning her preference for rotis with ghee.

She wrote in her caption, "I like my rotis in multiples of 2 and with ghee thanks. Now I don't usually post from the gym but this week the light has been very nice, also hey just cause it ain't on the gram doesn't mean it don't exist..."

Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Oh yes ma'am (Fire emojis)." Saba Ali Khan also commented, "Wish namesake matched that too lol. Awesome.."

Actor Dia Mirza penned, "Goals (Fire emojis)." Hrithik's cousin and budding actor Pashmina Roshan also wrote, "DAYMNNNNNNNN (Fire emoji)." Apart from celeb friends, fans also chimed in the comment section.

Read Also
Hrithik Roshan Lauds GF Saba Azad's 'Heart-Wrenching' Acting In Songs Of Paradise: 'Every Actor...
article-image

One user wrote, "Roti with ghee. No Punjabi can ever remove that from their diet." Another user commented, "Saba, you look amazing and unrealistically cool!!!Keep Going!!!" "Can we have what i eat In a day and excercise routine please," penned a third user.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They married in December 2000 and have two sons - Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shehnaaz Gill Goes Topless, Wears Black Metallic Leather Jacket In New Bold Photoshoot

Shehnaaz Gill Goes Topless, Wears Black Metallic Leather Jacket In New Bold Photoshoot

Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Post With Sons Taimur & Jeh For Mom Babita's Birthday; See Photos

Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Post With Sons Taimur & Jeh For Mom Babita's Birthday; See Photos

Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Flaunts Abs In Rare Gym Selfie

Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Flaunts Abs In Rare Gym Selfie

PHOTO: Love Aaj Kal Fame Arushi Sharma Marries Casting Director Vaibhav Vishant In Himachal Pradesh

PHOTO: Love Aaj Kal Fame Arushi Sharma Marries Casting Director Vaibhav Vishant In Himachal Pradesh

Imran Khan To NOT Make His Comeback With Spy Series, Says 'I'm Glad, Don't Want To Play A Guy...

Imran Khan To NOT Make His Comeback With Spy Series, Says 'I'm Glad, Don't Want To Play A Guy...