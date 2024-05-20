Jai Ganesh OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from Jai Ganesh

Jai Ganesh will release on May 24, 2024. It will stream on Malyalam OTT platform Manorama Max from 12 am onwards.

Plot

The story follows a character named Ganeshan, whose life takes a tragic turn when he becomes paralysed below the waist. He struggles with day-to-day activities due to his inability to walk. His challenges intensify when he learns that the son of MLA Prakash Puthran has been abducted. As Ganeshan battles his own demons, will he be able to save the young boy or will he blame his disability?

Cast

The film features Unni Mukundan as Ganeshan, Ravindra Vijay as Mohan Selvaraj, Mahima Nambiar as Nidhi, Hareesh Peradi as Narayanan, Jomol as Adv Parvathy, Nandu as Neerali Pavithran, Ashokan, Srikanth K Vijayan as MLA, Benzi Mathews, Rayaan Kaimal as Ayan Prasad and Lella Samson, among others.

Productions

Jai Ganesh is written and directed by Ranjith Sankar. It is produced by Unni Mukundan and Ranjith Sankar under Unni Mukundan Films and Dreams N Beyond. Chandu Selvaraj did the cinematography, and Sangeeth Prathap edited the film. Sankar Sharma composed the music. The film was made under a budget of Rs 5 crore and received Rs 7 crore at the box office.

About Unni Mukundan

Unni Mukundan is an actor and producer who has appeared mostly in Malayalam cinema. He has acted in movies like Mallu Singh, Seedan, Oru Murai Vanthu Parthaya, Style, Achayans, Malikappuram, Vikramadithyan, KL 10 Patthu and many more.