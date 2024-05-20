 Kareena Kapoor Khan Almost Falls As She Steps Out Of Car To Cast Vote In Mumbai, VIDEO Goes Viral
Kareena Kapoor Khan was accompanied by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
article-image

On Monday, May 20, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in Mumbai as she headed to cast her vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha 2024 elections. She was accompanied by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

As the Jab We Met actress got out of her car, she almost fell, but she managed to save herself. Unfazed by the incident, Kareena smiled as she headed towards the designated polling area with Saif.

Check out the video:

In the video, Kareena opted for a white kurta and blue denim. Saif, on the other hand, wore a beige kurta and matching pants. Voting is currently going on in Mumbai as part of the 5th phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, the actress shared a photo dump on Instagram, which shared a glimpse of her perfect family life. She captioned the photos, "May-be it’s time for a photo dump!"

Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.

