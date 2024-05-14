Did Saif Ali Khan REMOVE Kareena Kapoor's Tattoo From His Forearm? Viral Photo Suggests So

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are known as Bollywood's ideal couple. The couple got married on October 16, 2012, and are proud parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Several years ago, the actor won hearts when he got Kareena's name tattooed on his forearm during their initial phase of dating. However, in a recent sighting at the airport, Saif was spotted with a new tattoo covering the previous one.

Check it out:

However, it is unclear whether he has removed the original one or if the fresh ink is part of a transformation for a character in an upcoming film.

Saif and Kareena started dating in 2007, and despite their 10-year age gap and different religious backgrounds, they tied the knot several years ago. Their love story began on the sets of the 2007 film Tashan, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor.

Before marrying Kareena, Saif was married to Amrita Singh; they parted ways in 2004. The ex-couple shares two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha, which also featured Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

Next, he will be seen in Devara: Part 1 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 10, 2024 and is directed by Koratala Siva.