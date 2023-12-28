Kareena Kapoor Recalls Special Moment When She Fell For Her 'Universe' Saif Ali Khan: 'He Was Sitting Without His T-Shirt And...'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most loved celebrity couples of Bollywood. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other in public. While Kareena often shares their loved-up photos with mushy captions, Saif has time and again praised Bebo in his interviews. Once again, the actors showered love on each other during one of the segments of the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8.

Saif appeared on the chat show with his mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. They received a sweet surprise as Kareena's special video message was played for them during the episode.

In the video, Kareena was asked what Saif meant to her and she replied, "He is my entire being. He’s my entire universe. My whole life revolves around my Saif. My eyes well up every time I talk about him. He's my life."

Kareena also recalled the moment she 'fell' for Saif. Opening up about the special moment in Ladakh, Kareena said, "He was sitting on top of a makeup vanity van in Ladakh without his t-shirt. And I was like who is that guy? And they were like it’s Saif and then I looked closer and I was like 'Oh, my God. That’s Saif'. That was the moment that I...I just lost my mind. That was it."

After his divorce from actress Amrita Singh, Saif started dating Kareena Kapoor. This power couple defied societal norms, emphasising that age is merely a number, and their love blossomed despite a 10-year age gap, culminating in marriage.

Saif and Kareena have worked together in films like Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod. They tied the knot in 2012 and are proud parents to sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's upcoming production, The Buckingham Murders, was recently screened at the concluded edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film has been directed by Hansal Mehta.

Kareena will also be next seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also has a special cameo in Rohit Shetty's Independence Day 2024 release Singham Again.

On the other hand, Saif will be seen in Devara with Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.