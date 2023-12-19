Viral Video: Did Saif Ali Khan Confuse Mumbai Airport Staff With Wife Kareena Kapoor?

Bollywood actors and power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday (December 17) before jetting off for a family vacation. Saif, Kareena and their sons - Taimur and Jeh made heads turn at the airport as they posed together for paparazzi. Several photos and videos of the couple and their kids have been doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the now-viral videos, Saif is seen at the entry gates of Mumbai airport. After completing the formalities, the Hum Tum actor was all set to pose for paps. However, it looks like he confused a female airport staff with his wife Kareena as both of them wore red outfits.

The video shows Saif putting his hand around the shoulder of the airport staff, however, he instantly realises that she's not Kareena. He then asks the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress to come and pose for paps. They are also seen laughing over the incident.

Take a look at the video here:

Netizens react to Saif-Kareena's viral video

Soon after the video surfaced on Instagram, netizens dropped hilarious comments. A user wrote, "Kareena be like:- Ghar chalo batati hun."

"Saif is so goofy," another user commented.

Another wrote, "Dono red dress me thi na isliye confuse ho gye bichare saif."

"He is same guy we saw in dil chata hai same wicked sense of humor 😂" a user commented on the post.

Kareena and Saif are currently enjoying the Christmas holidays at their ancestral home, Pataudi Palace. On December 18, Bebo shared a series of pictures from the holiday and gave a glimpse of how she is spending the festive season.

In the photos, she flaunted seasonal delicacies sourced from their garden.

"Makki ki roti, sarson da saag from our very own ghar ka bagh ❤️😉 P.S. these are a few of my favourite things 🫶🏻 #wintersupnorth #winterwoman," the actress captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's upcoming production, The Buckingham Murders, was recently screened at the concluded edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film has been directed by Hansal Mehta.

Kareena will also be next seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also has a special cameo in Rohit Shetty's Independence Day 2024 release Singham Again.

On the other hand, Saif will be seen in Devara with Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.