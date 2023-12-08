Inside Pics: Sharmila Tagore Celebrates Birthday With Kareena-Saif, Sara & Other Family Members

By: Sachin T | December 08, 2023
Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 79th birthday with her family members on December 8
Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to give a glimpse of her mother-in-law's intimate birthday celebration
In the pictures, Kareena is seen surprising Sharmila Tagore with gifts and in return, she received a peck on her cheek
Soha Ali Khan also shared several inside photos from the intimate bash on her Instagram account
Sharmila Tagore cut two cakes in the presence of her family members
Besides Kareena and Soha, Saif Ali Khan, Sara, Ibrahim, Kunal Kemmu, Saba Pataudi, Inaaya, Tamiur and Jeh were also a part of the celebration
Sharmila Tagore opted for a comfy black dress. She also posed with her daughter and son-in-law
In another picture, she is seen with her grandson, Taimur Ali Khan, amid the birthday party
Thanks For Reading!