Dharmendra Cuts 4-Tier Cake, Celebrates 88th Birthday With Fans [PHOTOS]

By: Sachin T | December 08, 2023

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra celebrated his 88th birthday with fans on December 8 in Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Several fans gathered outside the actor's Mumbai residence and surprised him with a beautiful four-tier cake

The actor was all smiles as he cut the cake. He was spotted wearing a brown shirt and black pants. He completed his look with a black hat

Dharmendra's son, actor Sunny Deol, also accompanied him as he stepped out to greet his fans

The veteran star was seen thanking his fans with folded hands

Social media platforms have also been flooded with birthday wishes for Dharmendra

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

