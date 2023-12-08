Dharmendra Cuts 4-Tier Cake, Celebrates 88th Birthday With Fans [PHOTOS]

By: Sachin T | December 08, 2023
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra celebrated his 88th birthday with fans on December 8 in Mumbai
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Several fans gathered outside the actor's Mumbai residence and surprised him with a beautiful four-tier cake
The actor was all smiles as he cut the cake. He was spotted wearing a brown shirt and black pants. He completed his look with a black hat
Dharmendra's son, actor Sunny Deol, also accompanied him as he stepped out to greet his fans
The veteran star was seen thanking his fans with folded hands
Social media platforms have also been flooded with birthday wishes for Dharmendra
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
