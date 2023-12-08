10 Things You Missed In Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter Teaser

December 08, 2023

Deepika played the role of Squadron leader Minal "Minni" Rathore in the film

The actress looks promising as an Indian Air Force officer. In one of the scenes, Deepika's character is shown inside a military aircraft and the actress has already been garnering praises for her performance

Anil Kapoor will essay the role of Group captain Rakesh Jai "Rocky" Singh in India's inaugural aerial action film

The film also stars Karan Singh Grover. He had a blink and miss appearance in the teaser. In one of the dance sequences shown in the teaser, he is seen doing the hookstep with the lead actors

Another still from the song shows Deepika and Hrithik romantically looking into each other's eyes

In one of the scenes, Deepika is seen enjoying a bullet ride with Hrithik

The teaser also features some steamy scenes of the lead pair. Deepika and Hrithik are spotted passionately kissing on the beach

They have another kissing scene towards the end of the power-packed teaser of Fighter

One of the major highlights of the teaser is Hrithik's last shot with the Indian national flag in the background

