By: Sachin T | December 08, 2023
10 Things You Missed In Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter Teaser
Deepika played the role of Squadron leader Minal "Minni" Rathore in the film
The actress looks promising as an Indian Air Force officer. In one of the scenes, Deepika's character is shown inside a military aircraft and the actress has already been garnering praises for her performance
Anil Kapoor will essay the role of Group captain Rakesh Jai "Rocky" Singh in India's inaugural aerial action film
The film also stars Karan Singh Grover. He had a blink and miss appearance in the teaser. In one of the dance sequences shown in the teaser, he is seen doing the hookstep with the lead actors
Another still from the song shows Deepika and Hrithik romantically looking into each other's eyes
In one of the scenes, Deepika is seen enjoying a bullet ride with Hrithik
The teaser also features some steamy scenes of the lead pair. Deepika and Hrithik are spotted passionately kissing on the beach
They have another kissing scene towards the end of the power-packed teaser of Fighter
One of the major highlights of the teaser is Hrithik's last shot with the Indian national flag in the background
