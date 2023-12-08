Fighter Teaser: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's Steamy Scenes Go Viral, Netizens Say 'Aag Laga Di'

The much-awaited teaser of Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor's Fighter, India's inaugural aerial action film, has been finally shared by the makers on Friday (December 8).

The lead actor essay the roles of India Air Force officers in the film, promising an aerial spectacle and unprecedented cinematic experience on the big screen. The teaser, lasting 1 minute and 13 seconds, garners attention for its impressive visual effects.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that exceptional visual effects elevate Fighter to the same level as other high-quality productions.

Soon after the teaser was officially unveiled by the makers, one thing that became a talking point on the internet was Deepika and Hrithik's sizzling chemistry. Some of their steamy kissing scenes also went viral in no time.

Here's how netizens reacted to it:

Fighter has been helmed by War, Pathaan and Bang Bang director Siddharth Anand. While Hrithik plays the role of Squadron leader Shamsher "Patty" Pathania, Deepika will be seen as Squadron leader Minal "Minni" Rathore. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor will essay the role of Group captain Rakesh Jai "Rocky" Singh.

The film showcases the first-time pairing between Hrithik and Deepika, intensifying the anticipation for unparalleled on-screen chemistry and their individual prowess, promising a compelling display of acting mastery.

Produced and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the movie is set to arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2024, on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.