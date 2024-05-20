VIDEO: Taylor Swift Flaunts Hickey At Sweden Concert After Italy Vacation With Beau Travis Kelce

Global sensation Taylor Swift recently performed in Stockholm, Sweden, as part of her Eras Tour, and while thousands of fans turned up for her performance, eagle-eyed netizens noticed the singer flaunting a hickey on her neck. This comes on the heels of her return from a romantic escapade with beau Travis Kelce.

During her performance of Champagne Problems at the concert, Taylor brushed her hair aside, and that is when the hickey came to the fore and stole the spotlight.

"Now miss taylor alison swift is that a hickey on your neck or did you ‘burn yourself with a hair straightener’???" a user teased, while another wrote, "They had some good time in Italy, and Travis Kelce is here, well….can’t you see".

Travis Kelce had big appetite . 🤔 he gave Taylor swift something



A large hickey, holy , Travis misses her too much . #TaylorSwiftErasTourSpain pic.twitter.com/LFE4oNoalH — Travel lover 🎀 (@travellover28) May 18, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been grabbing eyeballs with their romance and PDA for quite some time now, and recently, they celebrated their one year dating anniversary in Italy. They spent their time relaxing at a luxurious villa in Lake Como, Italy.

They were also seen enjoying a boat ride and a beach side lunch date.

📸| Más fotos de Taylor Swift y Travis Kelce en Italia. pic.twitter.com/mtRMWkJaXB — Taylor Access (@TheTaylorAccess) May 19, 2024

Meanwhile, reports of an impending engagement and wedding recently went viral, sending all Swifties into a meltdown. Reports quoted a source stating that the loved ones of the couple can see "an engagement coming sooner than later".

Kelce has been spotted several times at Taylor's concerts, and the latter too has not been missing out on opportunities to cheer her boyfriend in the stadiums.

Travis Kelce thanking Taylor Swift for coming to support him at the Super Bowl after winning:



“Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby.”



pic.twitter.com/LSYtnEP8O4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2024

In February this year, the couple packed on to some PDA in a jampacked stadium after Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl 2024 against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas and Taylor did not shy away from kissing him in front of the crowd.