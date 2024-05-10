'So Embarrassing': Netizens React As Taylor Swift Changes Outfit Live On Stage During Paris Eras Tour Concert (VIDEO)

Global sensation Taylor Swift was recently in Paris for her Eras Tour and during her concert on Thursday night, the singer left everyone surprised after she decided to change her outfit right in the middle of the stage in front of the lakhs of audience present in the stadium.

A video of the act has now gone viral on the internet in which Swift can be seen wearing a white taffeta dress while performing one of her hit numbers, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, and then, she put up a 'possessed' act.

Taylor Swift's outfit change between "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" during her Paris Eras Tour show. pic.twitter.com/rdwTqL0M3y — Variety (@Variety) May 9, 2024

As the act continued, a 'possessed' Swift was seen stepping out of the white dress and standing in the middle of the stage wearing a black bra and shorts. Then, she proceeded to sing 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' as she wore a bling golden jacket and 'came back to life', and the audience in the stadium went berserk over the transformation.

However, as the video of the segment surfaced online, netizens seemed to be divided. While some called it her greatest act, others called it embarrassing.

"You all find this impressive?" a user questioned, while another wrote, "This is soo bad I'm getting second hand embarrassment". "What is this behavior??" another user wrote under the video on X.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift skipped the coveted Met Gala this year as she was busy prepping for the Europe leg of her Eras Tour. As her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is now out, the singer revamped her setlist and added several songs to it, including 'But Daddy I Love You', 'Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?', 'Bad Down', 'Fortnight', among others.