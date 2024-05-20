 Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar Blessed With Baby Boy 3 Years After Marriage, Name Their Son Vedavid
Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar Blessed With Baby Boy 3 Years After Marriage, Name Their Son Vedavid

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar said that their son was born on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar announced the birth of their first child, a son, on Monday (May 20). Taking to social media, they released a joint statement and revealed that they were blessed with a son on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritya which was on May 10. The couple has named their son Vedavid.

"We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love," they wrote.

They also expressed gratitude to the medical professionals. The caption of their post read, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible."

It further read, "As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

Yami and Aditya had announced pregnancy in February 2024, during the trailer launch event of Article 370. Before announcing pregnancy, Yami was seen covering her baby bump with her oversized blazer and Aditya was also seen holding her hand and helping her reach the stage at the event, before media interaction.

The couple had kept their relationship under wraps and they surprised their fans by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in June 2021 in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami was last seen as an Intelligence Officer in Article 370. The film is a gripping action political drama. It is directed by two-time National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

