Paresh Rawal Demands Penalties For Non-Voters: 'Increase Taxes Or Other Punishments Needed' (VIDEO)

Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal stepped out to cast his vote in Mumbai on Monday morning. Several pictures and videos of the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP flaunting his inked finger have also surfaced on social media platforms. The veteran actor also urged citizens to cast their votes and demanded penalties for non-voters.

In one of the videos, he is heard saying, "There should be some provisions for those who don't vote, like an increase in tax or some other punishment."

"Today you will not vote and then later you will only be the one to complain about the government. Only you will be responsible. The person who did not cast his/her vote will be responsible. The government will note be responsible," the 68-year-old actor-politician added.

Paresh Rawal had won as the BJP's MP from Ahmedabad East constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, RajKummar Rao, Farhan Akhtar, Tabu, Shahid Kapoor, Shobha Khote, Sanya Malhotra, Shriya Saran and others stepped out to cast their votes in Mumbai.

On May 20, voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began. Voting is taking place across 49 parliamentary constituencies, spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs). Tight security is in place and proper arrangements have been made for the convenience of the people.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm on Monday. As per the Election Commission of India, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.

