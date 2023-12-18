Kareena Kapoor Enjoys 'Makki Ki Roti, Sarson Da Saag' With Saif Ali Khan At Pataudi Palace In Delhi

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 18, 2023
On December 18, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle and shared several photos from Pataudi Palace in Delhi.
Sharing the photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Makki ki roti, sarson da saag from our very own ghar ka bagh. P.S. these are a few of my favourite things."
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan commented on Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo, "Ideal lunch."
Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a picture of Milk Cake sweet.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a selfie as she flaunted her huge diamond engagement ring.
Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan taking a stroll at the garden of their Palace.
Recently, Kareena Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport as she jetted off to Delhi to spend winter holidays with her family.
Saif Ali Khan was seen holding his sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan as they headed Delhi.
