Karishma Tanna Serves Boss Babe Vibes In Black Oversized Blazer & Wide-Legged Pants

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 18, 2023
Karishma Tanna is an absolute fashionista. She often makes heads turn with her style game and her Instagram handle is a proof of it!
Photo Via Instagram
On Monday, December 18, Karishma Tanna shared several photos on her social media flaunting her latest #OOTD.
Karishma Tanna donned a black oversized blazer and matched it with wide-legged pants.
Karishma Tanna's black blazer was from fashion label Huemn and was worth ₹1,25,000.
Karishma Tanna wore a black bralette with her oversized outfit and wore black pointed toe pumps.
Karishma Tanna added a pair of golden earrings and wore her tresses open.
For makeup, Karishma Tanna opted for a dewy base that consisted of contoured cheeks and a nude lip shade.
