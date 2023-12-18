Karishma Tanna Serves Boss Babe Vibes In Black Oversized Blazer & Wide-Legged Pants

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 18, 2023

Karishma Tanna is an absolute fashionista. She often makes heads turn with her style game and her Instagram handle is a proof of it!

Photo Via Instagram

On Monday, December 18, Karishma Tanna shared several photos on her social media flaunting her latest #OOTD.

Karishma Tanna donned a black oversized blazer and matched it with wide-legged pants.

Karishma Tanna's black blazer was from fashion label Huemn and was worth ₹1,25,000.

Karishma Tanna wore a black bralette with her oversized outfit and wore black pointed toe pumps.

Karishma Tanna added a pair of golden earrings and wore her tresses open.

For makeup, Karishma Tanna opted for a dewy base that consisted of contoured cheeks and a nude lip shade.

Thanks For Reading!

Sizzling Mouni Roy Goes Swimming In Racy White Fringe Bikini
Find out More