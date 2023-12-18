Sizzling Mouni Roy Goes Swimming In Racy White Fringe Bikini

By: Sachin T | December 18, 2023
Actress Mouni Roy sent temperatures soaring on Monday as she dropped some sizzling photos of herself taking a dip in the pool
The actress posed with her hair wet at the edge of the pool and made everyone skip a beat
Her followers were left drooling after Mouni shared a slew of enchanting photos on the gram to beat Monday blues
She wore a racy white bikini with fringes and intricate border work
"My dreams were all my own; I accounted for them to nobody; they were my refuge when annoyed , my dearest pleasure when free..." she captioned her post
When not shooting, Mouni is busy trotting across the globe and she keeps her fans hooked to her by sharing stories of her picturesque adventures on social media
