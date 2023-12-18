Navya Naveli Nanda Hypes Rumoured BF Siddhant Chaturvedi At Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Screening

By: Sachin T | December 18, 2023
The makers of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan organised a special screening for the closest friends and family members of the cast on Sunday evening in Mumbai
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was all smiles as he arrived for his film's screening
And he had all the many reasons to smile as his rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda was also present at the screening
Navya kept it casual in an all white look as she reached the venue to support Siddhant
She was seen blushing as the paps pulled her leg and asked her about the film and Siddhant's performance in it
On the other hand, Siddhant's fans were ecstatic to spot him out and about in the city
The actor was seen obliging his excited fans with photos
Ananya Panday aced the girl next door look in a green top and boyfriend jeans
Adarsh Gourav, who is also a part of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, added a pop of colour to the screening
Ananya's parents Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday attended the screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
