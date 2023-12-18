Navya Naveli Nanda Hypes Rumoured BF Siddhant Chaturvedi At Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Screening

By: Sachin T | December 18, 2023

The makers of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan organised a special screening for the closest friends and family members of the cast on Sunday evening in Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was all smiles as he arrived for his film's screening

And he had all the many reasons to smile as his rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda was also present at the screening

Navya kept it casual in an all white look as she reached the venue to support Siddhant

She was seen blushing as the paps pulled her leg and asked her about the film and Siddhant's performance in it

On the other hand, Siddhant's fans were ecstatic to spot him out and about in the city

The actor was seen obliging his excited fans with photos

Ananya Panday aced the girl next door look in a green top and boyfriend jeans

Adarsh Gourav, who is also a part of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, added a pop of colour to the screening

Ananya's parents Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday attended the screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Thanks For Reading!

Lovebirds Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur & Siddhant Chaturvedi-Navya Nanda Party Together; INSIDE...
Find out More