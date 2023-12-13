Lovebirds Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur & Siddhant Chaturvedi-Navya Nanda Party Together; INSIDE Video Goes Viral

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The trailer of the film, which is scheduled to release on an OTT platform, was officially shared by the makers on Sunday at a sundowner party in Mumbai in the presence of fans and media. Post the trailer launch, the actors united with their loved ones for a party. Several videos and pictures of the stars from the bash are now doing the rounds on social media.

Reportedly, the actors gathered at Siddhant's house. In the now-viral video, Ananya's boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur and Siddhant's rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda are also spotted.

One of Siddhant's friends gave a sneak peek into the fun party post the trailer launch of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. While Aditya is seen posing with Ananya for a picture, Navya is seen next to Siddhant as he cuts a cake.

Ananya and Aditya have been the talk of the tinsel town of late, courtesy their whirlwind romance, which is out in the open now. While the two initially tried to hide their relationship from the media, looks like they have decided to not shy away anymore. The couple is often spotted together on several occasions and events in the city, and they have also been going on exotic vacations.

Ananya and Aditya's relationship was first confirmed after the two were seen indulging in PDA during their Spain vacation a few months ago. During her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, Ananya was seen tagging herself as 'Ananya Coy Kapur' when she was asked about her relationship status.

On the other hand, Navya cheered for Siddhant by sharing an Instagram story for him soon after the trailer of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was launched. Last month, the rumoured couple was spotted enjoying a dinner date at a posh restaurant in Mumbai, and they were not alone, but were accompanied by the latter's mother, Shweta Bachchan.

Reportedly, Siddhant and Navya have been in a steady relationship for almost a year now. The two have been spotted enjoying dinners and attending parties together several times now, however, they have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship.