Actor Shefali Jariwala Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain; Urges Voters To Exercise Franchise (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Actor and model Shefali Jariwala offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday.

She also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' performed here and took the blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) on the occasion.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to the priest of the temple, following the tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that, a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. Thereafter, Baba Mahakal was adorned with dry fruits, cannabis and then the Bhasma Aatri was performed along with beating drums and blowing conch shells.

Actor Jariwala told ANI, "I had a wish for many years to participate in the Bhasma Aarti here and after attending it I am feeling quite positive. I am very happy to be here, and I think everyone should visit here once. It is a life changing experience." She also appealed to voters in the country to exercise their franchise in the fifth phase of polling of Lok Sabha elections being held from Monday morning.

"It is polling day today and I am going back directly to Mumbai from here to cast my vote. I request everyone to fulfil the responsibility towards the country and must cast your vote," Shefali Jariwala added.