Dancing Fish Necklace? Urvashi Rautela Steals Spotlight With Quirky Jewellery At Cannes 2024

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has once again captured all the attention at the 77th Cannes Film Festival with her latest appreance. The actress walked the red carpet for the Emilia Perez premiere alongside Selena Gomez on Sunday. She looked stunning in a regal royal blue gown, but it was her custom-made reptilian necklace that stole the spotlight.

While the Sanam Re actress continues to deliver looks after looks at the Cannes Film Festival this year, let's decode her third extravagant fashion statement at the event.

Urvashi Rautela dazzles in royal ensemble by Sylvia

The fashion diva adorned herself in a breathtaking strapless royal blue gown by popular Polish designer Sylvia. The ensemble boasted of intricate space-inspired designs with glitter that accentuated her appearance at the French Riviera.

The star's look exuded grace and elegance at the event. She complemented the look with a messy bun hairstyle and natural makeup featuring winged eyeliner and nude lips.

Dancing Fish Necklace steals the show

The star of the gala was the custom-made dancing fish necklace that added an extra layer of allure to her ensemble. The exquisite jewellery by the renowned brand Lamar Quise Jewellery enhanced the glamour of her royal look.

The necklace in the hues of pink and silver shimmered elegantly around her neck and impressed her fans. The necklace also featured a tiny heart-shaped sapphire on one side.

This isn't the first time that Urvashi has flaunted a quirky necklace at a mega event. Last year, she wore a high-jewelled alligator necklace valued at Rs 200 crore. The crocodile-inspired neckpiece by Cartier became one of the most talked-about jewellery pieces at the film event. And this year too, the actress continued to captivate the audience with her unique touch of adding 'reptile' inspired jewellery at the grand show.