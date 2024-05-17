'Mandatory To Show Cleavage?': Netizens Troll Urvashi Rautela For Her Red Gown Look At Cannes 2024 (VIDEO)

X App | AsliUrvashians

After pink, actress Urvashi Rautela made heads turn in a red gown look at Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actress continued to captivate the audience with her signature style, as she adorned a strapless dress in vibrant hues. On Thursday, she graced the red carpet in a stunning nude gown that featured attractive red embellishments by Souhir El Gabsi, a Tunisian designer.

The Bollywood actress exuded glamour and style with her latest look. Her ensemble boasted a plunging neckline and red puffy sleeves. With no jewellery, her fashionable attire grabbed attention. Her striking red-eye makeup also complemented her attire.

Urvashi's appearance has sparked mixed reactions from the audience. While some praised her look, other trolled her for her flashy fashion choice and expressed dissatisfaction with the bold outfit.

Commenting under her recent Instagram video, a user wrote, "She is looking like a million dollar. Even the people behind her are appreciating her. Just see the man who nods has head and says nice".

Stunned with her fashion style, another user said, "URVASHI IS URVASHI FR".

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Is it mandatory to always show the cleavage?".

Another user called her look disgusting and wrote, "What the hell... just sake for fashion or shown up she shows their cleavage And unfortunately mostly people's appreciate and saying Hot so now where is our Indian Culture. I don't understand that money de reh hai to our young youth. Its really disgusting such a celebrity or actress. Should Ashamed".

Reacting to her look, a user commented, "Indian culture half dressed what is wrong with wearing a sari or being modestly dressed or is beauty being naked nowadays!".

Urvashi attends Cannes film gala almost every year. For her first look at the film festival's 2024 red carpet, the diva opted for a vibrant pink ensemble, designed by Khaled and Marwan. The dramatic ruffle sleeves and plunging neckline were a bold fashion statement.