 Saif Ali Khan Says Audience Is 'Interested' In Star Kids Ahead Of Son Ibrahim's Bollywood Debut
Saif said that the audience is interested in star kids, however, he does not want the similar attention for his sons

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently said that people these days are constantly talking about star kids and he does not want the similar attention for his sons, Taimur and Jeh, who are among the most popular star kids.

Citing example of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, Saif told Film Companion, "The audience and people are so interested in star kids. I mean, look at Archies for example. We've only been talking about certain (actors who are star kids)."

Talking about the media attention Taimur and Jeh get, the 53-year-old actor stated, "They're constantly being photographed, constantly being followed. Tomorrow, if someone wants to make a movie with one of them, it's not rocket science. Because someone would obviously be (thinking of their popularity). So we have to decide why this attention and where it comes from."

He added, "There was Taimur who was doing his taekwondo thing, people photographed him, and it was all over the internet. We don't want that kind of attention. We don't make the star kid. I mean, we might make it biologically (laughs), but what makes the star kid is the press, the photographers, and then the audience. Perhaps they just want to innocently see the star kid. So why is this such a (big deal)?"

It may be noted that Saif and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is also all set to make his Bollywood debut soon. If reports are to be believed, he will be seen in Karan Johar's Sarzameen with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will mark the directorial debut of Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani.

Ibrahim closely worked with Karan as an assistant director in his directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released in 2023, and was loved by the masses. The makers are now set to officially announce Sarzameen, and going by Karan's social media post, the announcement might be sooner than you think.

Meanwhile, Saif will next be seen with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024.

