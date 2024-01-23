Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan To Reunite For New Film After 12 Years? Here's What We Know

Bollywood royalty Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are known for their chemistry, both on-screen and off-screen, however, it has been 12 years since their fans last saw them in a film together. However, the fans might now be in for some good news as the couple has hinted at starring in a project together.

During a recent chat, Bebo revealed how initially Saif was against the idea of them working together, because their films Tashan and Agent Vinod didn't do well at the box office.

"But I was like, that’s not the case, I am sure if it’s a good film, people would want to see us together. Now, I mean, we’ve liked something together, so.." she trailed off.

Saif then jumped in and admitted that they were actually "working on something". "We are trying to come up with something that takes into account that we are married and, it’s a play against that, a little bit. So, it is a work in progress," he quipped, leaving their fans excited.

Both Saif and Kareena refrained from divulging further details and decided it was best to keep the suspense alive. They were last seen together in 2012 film, Agent Vinod.

Meanwhile, Saif recently underwent a tricep surgery after an old injury got aggravated during the shoot of his upcoming film, Devara. "This injury and the surgery that followed are part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well wishers for their love and concern," he said in his official statement.

On Tuesday morning, Saif was discharged from the hospital, and he was seen returning home with Bebo by his side.