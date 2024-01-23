Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Tricep's Tendon Was Torn Very Badly, Will Be Discharged In One More Day, Says Actor

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan shared his health update after undergoing a tricep surgery at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hosptial. The 53-year-old actor got operated on Monday (January 22) for an old injury that got triggered while performing an action sequence during the shoot of his upcoming film, Devara. In one of his latest interviews, Saif said that he will be discharged from the hospital soon and said he is 'fine'.

Saif said his tricep caused 'unbearable pain' after he got badly hurt while performing an action sequence for Devara. He told Zoom, "I thought it was all right, and kind of carried on. Then I was working out, and the pain felt aggravated. The bandwidth of the pain increased. It hurt if I did anything strenuous. So I thought it best to get an MRI done. Because it was hurting even when I was holidaying with my family for the New Year. It was then that we discovered that the tricep’s tendon was torn very badly, barely holding in place like a rubber band which can snap at any moment."

The Hum Tum actor stated that after he finished the talkie portion of Devara and other work commitments, he decided to get the surgery done. He added that it was only during the surgical procedure that the doctors realised how serious the situation was.

“When they opened up the arm, they realised the surgery was very badly needed. They cleaned it up, removed the fluid, sorted out the nerve as well as stitched up the tricep. I must say the doctors in charge were brilliant. They made some incisions in the bone and re-attached the tendon with a kind of anchor with dissolvable material that blends into the bone and heals the whole arm perfectly," the actor said.

Saif, who is now on the road to recovery, said that it was a timely surgery and if it hadn’t been done, he would have 'lost something or the other in the arm'.

"But it isn’t that serious. I will be home in one more day. I am fine now. Everything is good now. It was a kind of preventive surgery and just in time," Saif told the news portal.

On Monday, Saif issued an official statement to express gratitude to his well-wishers. "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern," he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was last seen in Adipurush, which starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh, among others. Directed by Om Raut, the film failed at the box office.

Next, the Race 2 actor will star in the Telugu film, Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. In it, Saif will be seen as a main antagonist. It is slated to release on 5 April, 2024.