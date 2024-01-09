'Film Event Mat Banao': Saif Ali Khan Loses Cool At Paps For Clicking Photos Of Son Jeh, Other Kids Playing Football; Video Viral

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was seen losing his cool at the paparazzi on Monday after they gathered outside a playground in the city where his son Jeh, along with other kids, were playing football. The actor schooled the paps for making it a "film event".

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen exiting the playground with his younger son, Jeh. As soon as they stepped out, the excited paps started flashing their cameras and clicking their photos, and that is when an upset Saif schooled them.

Asking the photographers to lower the flash, an irritated Saif said, "Ek second, bhaisahab, light band kijiye. Bachhe log football khel rahe hai, aap log ise film event mat banao."

He then quickly dragged Jeh away from the camera glare and Kareena Kapoor Khan too followed them. The actress quickly smiled at the paparazzi and waved at them before the family zoomed off in the car.

This is not the first time that Saif has schooled the shutterbugs for getting overly excited while clicking his sons, Taimur and Jeh. Earlier too, he was seen telling them off for getting too close to the kids with their camera equipments and flashing the lights at them.

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in Devara, the teaser of which was dropped by the makers on Monday. The film will see him play the antagonist, while Jr NTR will play the protagonist. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor in a key role.

In the teaser, Jr NTR can be seen turning the sea red by slashing down his enemies, with the actor roaring, "This sea seems to have seen more blood than fish; hence, it is called the Red Sea."

Devara is set to hit the theatres in 2024.