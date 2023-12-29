Take Cues From Saif Ali Khan On How To Ace Black Suit Look

By: Sachin T | December 29, 2023

Saif Ali Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan 8 with his mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Besides the revelations that me made on the couch, Saif's impeccable sense of style also captured the spotlight

In a well-tailored, shimmery black suit, the actor effortlessly commanded attention

Saif looked dapper in black suit which accentuated his innate elegance as well as elevated his charismatic presence on Karan Johar's talk show

Saif completed his stylish look with black shoes and sunglasses

The outfit, paired with Saif's trademark charm, exhibited a fusion of sophistication and modern style

He also served as an inspiration and gave ideas on how to perfectly style a black blazer

Whether you're aiming for a professional, casual, or edgy look, a black blazer indeed provides a versatile canvas to express your fashion sense

