Ranveer Singh Proves That A Classic Black & White Tux Can Never Go Out Of Style

By: Sachin T | December 27, 2023
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh made everyone skip a beat as he posed handsomely in a black and white tuxedo in his latest photos
On Wednesday, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle to share a series of monochrome photos
In the photos, he looked handsome in a black and white tux, and proved how no amount of vibrant colours and quirky fashion can beat the classic and clean look
Known for his over-the-top sartorial choices, Ranveer grabbed eyeballs with his clean look and showed that a neatly helmed tux can never go out of style
He paired his tuxedo with matching shades and a diamond earring
As soon as he shared the photos, netizens went gaga over the actor, and Arjun Kapoor too jumped in, saying, "Saint"
A few days ago too, Ranveer ditched his regular colours and posed in a black and white Valentino suit
On the work front, he will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra
Thanks For Reading!