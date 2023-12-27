Ranveer Singh Proves That A Classic Black & White Tux Can Never Go Out Of Style

By: Sachin T | December 27, 2023

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh made everyone skip a beat as he posed handsomely in a black and white tuxedo in his latest photos

On Wednesday, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle to share a series of monochrome photos

In the photos, he looked handsome in a black and white tux, and proved how no amount of vibrant colours and quirky fashion can beat the classic and clean look

Known for his over-the-top sartorial choices, Ranveer grabbed eyeballs with his clean look and showed that a neatly helmed tux can never go out of style

He paired his tuxedo with matching shades and a diamond earring

As soon as he shared the photos, netizens went gaga over the actor, and Arjun Kapoor too jumped in, saying, "Saint"

A few days ago too, Ranveer ditched his regular colours and posed in a black and white Valentino suit

On the work front, he will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra

