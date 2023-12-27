Salman Khan Birthday: 8 Most Expensive Things Owned By The Superstar

By: Sachin T | December 27, 2023
Salman Khan owns brand 'Being Human' which sells clothes, jewellery, and watches. The brand is priced at Rs 235 crore and is one of the most expensive things owned by the actor
He lives with his family in a luxurious sea-facing triplex apartment in Bandra which costs a whopping Rs 100 crore
The Bollywood actor owns a 5-BHK beach home in Gorai which is equipped with a gym, swimming pool, theatre, and a unique bike arena and costs Rs 100 crore
Spread across 150 acres, the celebrity's farmhouse in Panvel is a green scenic property that features a gym, a swimming pool, and has horses stable as well. It is like his second home and is priced at Rs 80 crore
A private yacht that the Dabangg actor owns costs a whopping Rs 3 crore, which is used by him to party with his friends and family
He owns costliest cars like Mercedes Benz, Audi, BMW, Toyota Land Cruiser, Range Rover worth crores
Salman is a motorbike enthusiast and owns superbikes like Suzuki Hayabusa costing Rs 15 lakh. He also owns other super expensive bikes worth Rs 16 lakh
Not only these, Salman also owns a luxurious bungalow in 'The Address Downtown' near Burj Khalifa in Dubai
Thanks For Reading!