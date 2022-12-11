11 most expensive possessions of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 11, 2022
Anushka Sharma launched her fashion label Nush in 2017. The brand is valued at INR 65 crore
Sharma owns a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue SE which is worth approximately INR 4 crore
Anushka bought a well-furnished office space in Lokhandwala in Mumbai which costs around INR 4.5 crore
The most expensive bag that the diva owns is the Chanel Deauville Grey Canvas Tote that costs INR 2,89,256
Kohli owns a fashion wear brand called ‘Wrogn’ which is also the lifestyle partner of the Indian Premier League. It was also the kit partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020.
Virat Kohli's love for luxury watches is not hidden from the world. The Indian skipper has been spotted wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch worth INR 8.6 lakh
The super-luxury car Bentley Flying Spur is a part of Kohli's impressive collection. The car cost somewhere between INR 3.74 to 3.97 crore
Being the brand ambassador of a luxury car brand has its own advantages and the Audi RS5 is one such perks. It was gifted to him by the company. This car costs INR 1.11 crore in India
Kohli owns a posh restaurant, Nueva, in South Delhi which serves South American cuisine
Virat Kohli’s elegant Bungalow in Delhi was designed by Confluence. The luxurious house is worth INR 80 crore
Virat and Anushka's house in Worli, Mumbai comes with a private terrace, garden area, gym and multiple bedrooms. The house overlooks the Arabian Sea and costs around INR 34 crore
