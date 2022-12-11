5 instances that made headlines during American Rapper Post Malone's concert in Mumbai

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 11, 2022
American rapper, singer, song-writer and music producer; Austin Richard aka Post Malone arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning for his first ever concert in India.
He was spotted in Mumbai in a Mercedes G350D, the luxury SUV is the regular form of the iconic G-Wagon popular around the world among celebrities.
VJ Anusha Dandekar also took to Instagram to share a picture with the star ahead of his concert and captioned her post as, "He is one of my favourite Artists ever, his songs are always on loop, love his lyrics, his style and sound. Post Fan, and also he’s the loveliest person, so it was a pleasure to meet him.
Post Malone headlined Zomato's 'Feeding India' concert that also had other Indian artists like Zaeden, Ananya Birla and Ritviz as part of the line up.
Zomato, through this concert, will be feeding 10 kids with every ticket sold. The ticket category varied from Silver, Gold, and Platinum to Superfan in the range from Rs 5,999 to 24,999.
The concert took place at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.
However, at the end of his performance, Malone broke off one of his guitars into multiple pieces and distributed it among the audience during which he hurt his finger.
Some of his fans who were in the first row of the audience saw blood dripping off the rapper's right hand.
Malone was rushed out of the venue so his wound could be taken care of immediately at the end of the concert.
He started his career in 2011 and has been successfully working in the industry ever since. His list of superhit tracks continues and includes 'Rockstar' which became one of his massive hits scoring One Billion views on YouTube in 2022.
