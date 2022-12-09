8 budget-friendly romantic weekend gateways from Delhi to bookmark this winter

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 09, 2022
Manali is the perfect hill station in Himachal Pradesh where you can enjoy the cold weather with your partner and can stay in budget in a nice ambience property. Sun Park Resort is located on the bank of River Beas and near Mall road. It's multi-cuisine rooftop restaurant offers beautiful views of the Himalayan range. The tariff starts from INR 3k onwards per night
WoodVista Cottages located at Bakhog near Shimla are stunning cottages with magnificent view of the surrounding mountains and forest. You can enjoy the evening by sitting with your bae near the bonfire. The cottages are made from specialised wood in Himachali architectural style making it a must visit place. The tariff starts from INR 4k onwards per night
Sojourn in the laps of luxury, rich nature, and beautiful landscapes at Hotel President in Dehradun. This budget-friendly hotel also has an on-site restaurant offering sumptuous international and Indian dishes. The tariff starts from INR 4k onwards per night
Udaipur deemed as one of the most romantic cities of India, the Venice of the East, is surrounded by the rugged hills of the Aravalli Mountains and nestled in a valley of lakes; offering plenty of palaces and other worth-visiting sites. Hotel Boheda Palace is a Heritage property in Udaipur and the tariff starts from INR 4k onwards per night
Famous for Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and Wagah Border, Amritsar is a must-visit city in India, and what's better than staying in a beautiful accommodation with a restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool, a bar and terrace. Palm Villas in Amritsar offers all of these and the tariff starts from INR 4.5k onwards per night
Dalhousie is a serene hill station famous for temples, monasteries, and the mountains. Himgiri Resort n Spa is a complete value for money and tariff starts from INR 2k onwards per night. You can rejuvenate your mind and body with holistic therapies and wellness treatments at the on-site spa and yoga sessions
Hotel Sarang Palace in Jaipur is a boutique hotel which is very close to famous city tourist places like City palace, Hawa mahal and Jantar Mantar. Make your loved one feel special by arranging romantic candle light dinner as the hotel specialises in making amazing arrangements. The hotel tariff starts from INR 3k onwards per night
Located in Dalhousie, Moon Glade By Stylia Hotels offers wonderful stay starting from INR 4.5k onwards per night. Dalhousie is hill station in Himachal Pradesh famous for pristine and serene Dhauladhar mountain range, Victorian architecture and picturesque landscapes
Thanks For Reading!