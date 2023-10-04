 Devara: Jr. NTR-Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer To Release In Two Parts, Filmmaker Koratala Siva Shares Important Update
Devara: Jr. NTR-Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer To Release In Two Parts, Filmmaker Koratala Siva Shares Important Update

In an exclusive tweet on the film's official X handle, the Janatha Garage filmmaker revealed that the film was being mounted on a grand scale

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
article-image

On Tuesday evening, much to the delight of ardent fans of Jr. NTR, filmmaker Koratala Siva shared on Devara film's official X account, formerly known as Twitter, that the much-anticipated action-thriller will be released in two parts.

Check out his exclusive video below.

article-image

Addressing film fans in Telugu, the Janatha Garage filmmaker shared, “The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger. Every character in the film has its own weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and in detail, which we can’t justify in one part. So, we took the decision to tell this big story and canvas in two parts. The story won’t change in shape but will thrive in scale. One of the biggest canvases ever of ‘Devara’ will be done in two parts and April 5, 2024, is just the beginning.”

From the filmmaker's words, fans can look forward to the release of the first part on April 5, 2024, which was officially touted as the release date of the film, when announced earlier this year.

article-image

ABOUT DEVARA

Following a grand muhurtham ceremony in Hyderabad, which saw Baahubali and RRR filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli do the mahurat clap, Devara commenced shoot with Janhvi Kapoor roped in as the lead opposite Jr. NTR. Directed by Siva, the film will mark the actor's reunion with his 'Janatha Garage' filmmaker. Saif Ali Khan also joined the cast as the principal antagonist marking his official foray into Telugu cinema. Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is also essaying a key antagonistic role. Composer Anirudh Ravichander will lend music for the film's soundtrack.

article-image

