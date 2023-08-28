 WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor Offers Prayers At Tirumala Temple In Andhra Pradesh Amid Devara Shoot
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been presently spending a lot of time in Hyderabad, shooting for her upcoming film 'Devara', co-starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. And amid the shoot, the actress took time out of her packed schedule and paid a visit to the Tirumala temple on Monday morning.

Janhvi, who is a regular at the temple, was seen paying obeisance there in the early hours of Monday.

The Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, is one of the most reverred temples of India, and not just Janhvi, but her mother Sridevi too was an ardent devotee at the temple.

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirumala temple

On Monday morning, Janhvi visited the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala wearing a traditional lavender saree.

The actress ditched her makeup and was seen praying to the Lord. She was surrounded by her guards and members from her team, along with people from the temple's management committee.

As soon as news spread that Janhvi was in the temple, crowd gathered over there to catch a glimpse of the actress. However, she refrained from interacting with anyone, and was seen making a quick exit after seeking blessings at the temple.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Bawaal, and she was praised for her performance.

On her birthday in March this year, Janhvi had announced that she is all set to mark her Telugu debut with Devara, and she even participated in the muhuratam puja that was held before the shooting of the film commenced.

Besides, the actress also has 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao, and Ulajh with Gulshan Devaiah in her kitty.

