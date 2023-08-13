Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mom Sridevi From The Sets Of Her Latest Film, Misses Her Presence

Sridevi's sudden demise in February 2018 sent shockwaves across the Indian film industry with many unable to come to terms with what exactly happened. A young Janhvi Kapoor who was shooting for her debut film Dhadak then could not decipher the fate that had fallen on her and her family.

On the iconic superstar's 60th birth anniversary that falls on August 13, Janhvi remembered her mother through a heartfelt post on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing app, the Bawaal actress who is shooting on the sets of her latest film shared, "Happy birthday Mumma. I know this was one of your favourite places to be, on a film set with your mumma. And today as I’m on a set on your birthday I wish more than ever I had you with me like this, so we could convince everyone it was actually your 35th and not 60th birthday. And you could tell me if I’m myself pushing hard enough or not. And I could see in your eyes if I was making you proud. I know you’d be happy seeing us try, in your memory. Every day. I love you, you are the most special woman on this planet. And I know you’re with us still. You’re the reason we keep going. Hope you’re having lots of payasam and ice creams and caramel custards today."

The picture that accompanies the post features a black and white image of Sridevi seated on her mother's (Rajeswari Yanger) lap, in between shots on a film set.

Born on August 13, 1963, Sridevi was a bonafide superstar who acted in as many as 300 films across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. On February 24, 2018, she was found dead in her hotel bathroom as a result of accidental drowning. She was attending her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding and she was staying at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai with her husband and producer Boney Kapoor.

