Remembering Sridevi On Her 60th Birth Anniversary: 7 Most Stunning Saree Appearances Of The Late Actress That Serves As An Inspiration Till Today

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
Sridevi, the late actress have always impressed the audience with her acting skills and sartorial style. The actress time and again, remained a style icon. Her stunning saree looks were and still are inspiration for all the saree lovers. The diva looked like a queen in this saree paired with heavy necklace and hair tied in a bun.
Timeless beauty as she is; her fashion choices were classy and topnotch. This saree look is perfect for any wedding occasion or any festivities.
Sridevi is a fan of middle partied hair bun styled graciously with her sarees. This saree with heavy border and matching earrings are a bang on for a small family get togethers.
Sridevi's off white silk saree with sheer sleeved blouse and a perfectly matching clutch bag & earrings could be an ideal choice for sangeet functions.
Sridevi is teaching us how to ace a Kanjivaram or Paithani saree that gives a traditional look and looks pretty as well. Not bad, we appreciate you Mam!
Saree with a modern twist! This saree could be an ideal pick for all the girls who want to wear light weight sarees and yet look elegant.
Chandni..o..meri..chandni!.. The iconic Yash Raj's movie where Sridevi looked extremely gorgeous in plain sarees.
