Patriotic Palate Pleasers: 3 Delectable Independence Day Recipes To Elevate Your Gathering

As India is going to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15, the air is charged with excitement, and a sense of unity fills the atmosphere. Independence Day, a time of celebration and reflection, calls for a spread that's as vibrant and diverse as the nation itself.

What better way to honour this special day than by gathering with loved ones and indulging in delectable dishes that embody the patriotic spirit? From refreshing beverages to scrumptious delicacies, we have curated three irresistible recipes that will not only elevate your Independence Day gathering but also ignite your taste buds with bursts of flavour and colour. So, let freedom ring with every bite as we embark on a culinary journey that captures the essence of this wonderful day.

Tiranga Lassi

Tiranga Lassi |

Ingredients

2 tablespoons kesar syrup, 3 cups curd, 2 tablespoons khus syrup, 1 tablespoon elaichi powder and 3 tablespoons sugar.

Method

Whisk curd, and add sugar & elaichi powder. Blend kesar syrup with curd for orange colour. Blend khus syrup with curd for green colour. For white colour, keep the curd plain.

In a glass, pour the khus lassi first followed by the plain white lassi and at the end pour the kesar lassi. Garnish with pistachio.

Tirangi Bread Pakoda

Tirangi Bread Pakoda |

Ingredients

For stuffing

100 grams paneer, green chutney, 1 teaspoon chopped green chillies, 4 to 5 teaspoons chopped coriander leaves, 2 teaspoons chopped mint leaves, 1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder paste, tomato ketchup, 1/4 teaspoon garam masala powder, 1/2 teaspoon dry mango powder (Amchur powder) and salt to taste.

For bread pakoda batter

1 cup besan, 1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/4 teaspoon garam masala powder, 1 pinch asafoetida (thing), a pinch of baking soda (optional), 1/2 to 2/3 cup water or add as required and taste to salt.

Other ingredients for bread pakoda

4 to 5 slices of whole wheat bread or brown bread or white bread and oil for deep frying.

Method

Cut the paneer into triangle of rectangle slice. On the chopping board, slice the bread into triangle or rectangle slices. Now apply mint chutney to one triangular piece and Kashmiri chilli paste and tomato ketchup on other piece. Take one slice of paneer and place it on the bread. Cover the paneer slice with another bread slice. You now have a triangular bread sandwich. Just slightly press the sandwich.

Take the entire sandwich in your hand and dip it in the besan batter. Coat the bread sandwich evenly with the besan batter. Be gentle with the sandwich. By now, your oil is hot and you can easily slide the besan batter coated bread sandwich in the oil.

Fry the bread pakodas on a medium flame till they are crisp and golden brown. Drain bread pakoda on tissue paper. So that excess oil is absorbed. Serve hot bread pakoda with tomato sauce.

Tiranga Khandvi

Tiranga Khandvi |

Ingredients

3 cups rice flour, 2 ginger-green chilli paste, salt to taste, 1/2 cup curd, 1/4 teaspoon oil for greasing, 1 tablespoon oil for tadka, 1/2 tablespoon cumin seeds, 1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds (oil) and 6 curry leaves.

For the garnish

2 tablespoons finely coriander leaves and 2 tablespoons freshly grated coconut.

Method

For Orange Khandvi: 2 tablespoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1 teaspoon ginger paste, 1/4 cup tomato Kashmiri chilli paste, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1 teaspoon red chilli paste and salt to taste.

For White Khandvi: Combine the rice flour, 2 tablespoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1 teaspoon ginger paste and salt to taste.

For Green Khandvi: 2 tablespoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1 teaspoon ginger paste, 1 teaspoon green chilli paste, 1/2 cup spinach paste and salt to taste.

Method

Combine the rice flour, ginger-green chilli paste, rock salt, curds and 1½ cups of water together in a deep non-stick pan and mix well, taking care no lump remains. Cook on a slow flame, while stirring continuously, till the mixture becomes thick (approx. 8 to 10 minutes).

Spread a spoonful of the batter on the reverse side of a greased thali and wait for a few seconds and try to roll up. If it doesn’t then cook for few more minutes and try once more to roll up. Divide the batter into 3 equal portions.

Spread each portion on the reverse side of 2 greased thalis (approximately 10" in diameter) evenly to make a thin uniform layer using a spatula while the mixture is still hot. When cool, make cuts at a distance of 1½” to 2” lengthwise on each thali lengthwise and roll it up each gently. Place the Khandvi on a serving plate.

For the tempering, heat the oil in a small non-stick pan and add the cumin seeds. When the seeds crackle, add the sesame seeds and curry leaves and sauté on a medium flame for a few seconds. Pour the tempering over the Khandvi. Garnish with coconut and coriander and serve with green chutney and peanut curd chutney.

(Recipes by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef, Khandani Rajdhani, Mumbai for the Khandani Rajdhani's Tiranga Special Menu)

