India On Plate: 11 Places To Bookmark For A Harmonious Independence Day Meal In Mumbai

This Independence Day, you can celebrate the diversity of flavours and India's culinary culture by indulging in delicacies from different parts of the country. These Indian dishes will not only tantalise your taste buds but also, make you realise India's abundant food varieties.

Here is the list of 11 Restaurants in Mumbai that you should consider visiting to celebrate Independence Day by indulging in delicious Indian cuisine:

Kebab Korner, InterContinental Marine Drive

There will be sumptuous dishes and tri-coloured delights celebrating Indian flavours on Independence Day. Each thali is unlimited complimented by a tri-coloured dessert platter with Tiranga Kulfi, Tiranga Cheesecake and Moong Dal Halwa In Phyllo Tart.

What: Independence Day Special Unlimited Thali

Price: ₹1600 onwards

Fat Tiger

Fat Tiger’s, the popular culinary destination is offering an irresistible combination of refreshing mango boba tea and delicious mint n cheese chicken momos, all at a generous 10% discount across all 50+ outlets.

The Burrow

The Burrow is celebrating the 76th Independence Day with captivating beverages like Hot Toddy, Hare & Tortoise and Hibiscus Iced Tea and desserts like Skillet Cookie and Kahlua Panna Cottaat for ₹76.

What: 76 Rupees for 76 Years- The Burrow's Independence Celebration

Where: The Burrow, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Trèsind Mumbai

Trèsind Mumbai is offering a 14-course Degustation Menu from across the Indian subcontinent which will take you on a culinary journey that pays homage to the diversity of India.

Tresind's 'Khichdi of India' is a tribute to the belief that food brings people together, which is prevalent in many cultures. The khichadi at Trèsind brings together 20 ingredients each representing a different part of India.

What: Celebrate India's gastronomic heritage this Independence Day with Trèsind Mumbai

Where: Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

The buffet at Novotel features an array of delectable dishes, including Tiranga Dhokla, and White Dhokla, symbolizing the tricolour of the Indian flag. The menu also features regional favourites like Mangal Pandey Ki Pasand (Pindi Chhole), Vasudev Fadke Ke Jalwe (Panchamrut), and Dal-E-Sharhadi, Tiranga Masala Bhat, highlighting the culinary heritage of India along with live stations of Salad, Farsan, Pasta and Pizza which will be followed by special tricolour drinks.

Timings: 12:30 to 3:30 pm

Price: ₹2599 plus taxes

The Bombay Canteen

The communal dining experience, dubbed 'India on a banana leaf,' craft a spread featuring regional specialties, using seasonal, local, and indigenous ingredients available during this period.

The offerings include dishes like Banarasi Aloo; Bhatt Ki Dal from Himachal Pradesh, Pumpkin Gojju from Karnataka, Bhutte Ka Khees from Madhya Pradesh, Punjabi-style Methi Matar Malai; and Malabari Kheema Masala from Kerala. The meal is served with Maska Pao and Phodnicha Bhaat.

The accompaniments also, include delicacies and beverages like the renowned Nannari Sarbat from Madurai. There would also, be desserts like the Tirangi Barfi with tri-coloured layers of saffron motipak, vanilla kalakand, and pista barfi.

What: 'Good Food for a Good Cause'- 'India on a banana leaf,' The Bombay Canteen's 9th 'Independence Day Daawat' on August 15, 2023

Timings: 11 am to 4 pm

Badmaash

Badmaash's Independence Day Food Menu is a bold and exciting fusion of tradition and innovation like Palak Nariyal Ka Shorba, Parsi Chicken Farcha Bhel, Togarashi and Jalapeno Sabudana Vada. The small plate section features succulent dishes like the Kidney Bean and Mushroom Galawat, Cajun Chicken Tikka and seafood options like Togarashi Butter Garlic Lobster, Paprika Tandoori Prawns to name a few.

There are also, signature mains like Pindi Choley with Amritsari Kulcha, Champaran Gosht, Awadhi Vegetable Biryani, Hyderabadi Gosht ki Biryani, Badmaash Dal Makhani and more. There would also be desserts like the Salted Caramel Kulfi Falooda, Gulab Jamun with Cream Cheese or Saffron and Bailey Rasmalai.

Timings: 5 pm to 1:30 am

Where: Andheri (W)

Native Bombay

Native Bombay is giving a culinary tribute to the diverse flavours of India with its special regional millet menu; ‘Millets At Native’.

The menu includes delectable appetisers like UP’s Rajgira Seekh Kebab, Rajasthan’s Bajre ki Pasali, Haryana’s Bhatti Ki Kukdi with wild potli seasoning, Goa’s Masli Dangar Kodu accompanied by Balchao dip to name a few. For the mains, they are serving Gujarat’s Bajre Gondh Khichdi, Lucknowi delicacy Zarda Pulao Kangani and Kashmir’s Lal Saag Ghosht amongst others. Desserts like Maharashtra’s Jav Ka Meetha and Punjab’s Kutki Phirni will also be served.

What: Millets At Native

Timings: Lunch 12 pm to 3 pm and Dinner 7 pm to 12 am.

Where: Ballard Estate, Fort

The Orchid Hotel Mumbai

The brunch includes 76 delectable dishes showcasing the unique flavours and ingredients of India. From aromatic biryanis to spicy curries, delicate dosas to mouth-watering sweets, the culinary journey guarantees an unforgettable experience for your palate.

Timings: 12:30 pm onwards

Where: Boulevard, The Orchid Hotel Mumbai, Vile Parle (E)

Price: ₹2099 + taxes

The Brasserie, Hilton Mumbai International Airport

Hilton Mumbai International Airport's celebrated all-day dining outlet, 'The Brasserie,' promises to immerse you in the diverse and flavorful world of regimental cuisines, each reflecting the unique essence of its respective regiment.

The Brasserie invites you to embark on an unforgettable gastronomic journey through India's rich military history. From the aromatic Ladakhi Thukpa representing the Ladakh Regiment to the tantalizing Kanyakumari Fish Curry embodying the Madras Regiment, the elaborative menu is a heartfelt salute to the heritage and sacrifices of our Armed Forces.

What: Braveheart Lunch 2023

Timings: 12:30 to 4 pm

Where: The Brasserie, Hilton Mumbai International Airport

Price: ₹2250 plus taxes

The Bayview At Hotel Marine Plaza

Each dish at The Bayview will showcase the vibrant essence of Champaran cuisine, and will be available for both lunch and dinner. You can indulge in the Champaran Meat Handi and for chicken lovers, the Champaran Chicken Handi is a must-try. Vegetarians can relish the flavoursome Champaran Paneer Handi. All of these dishes will be accompanied by steaming rice and Zaffrani Laccha Paratha.

What: The Bayview, Marine Plaza's presents the Champaran Menu

When: Ongoing

Where: The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive

Price: Starting from ₹1400+ taxes.

