2 Indian Delicacies Secure Spot In 'Best Lamb Dishes In The World'

Cag Kebabi from Turkey again is ranked at number 2. It is a horizontally stacked marinated rotating lamb kebab variety, originating in Erzurum Province, Turkey. The process begins by marinating lamb with a mixture of onions, salt, and pepper for approximately 12 hours. Following this, the marinated meat is threaded onto a large horizontal skewer and cooked over an open flame created by burning wood. This traditional dish is typically enjoyed directly from the skewer.

