2 Indian Delicacies Secure Spot In 'Best Lamb Dishes In The World'

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 11, 2023
Taste Atlas revealed the list of 'The Top 50 Best Lamb Dishes In The World'. Two Indian lamb delicacies made it to this list. Taste Atlas functions as an internet-based resource for culinary and travel enthusiasts, offering critical evaluations and well-researched articles about indigenous cuisines spanning the globe.
India's Rogan Josh stands at number 23. Rogan Josh, a fragrant curry dish, finds its roots in Kashmiri cuisine and is renowned as a hallmark of Kashmiri culinary tradition. This delectable dish features red meats such as lamb or mutton, infused with vibrant hues and flavours from ingredients like alkanet flower (or root) and Kashmiri chilies.
Taste
Galouti Kebab is at number 26. Galouti kebab is a classic Indian kebab variety with strong roots in Lucknow cuisine. The term 'galouti' translates to soft, alluding to the narrative that its creator, Haji Mohammad Fakr-e-Alam Saheb, presented it to Nawab Asad-ud-Daula, who lacked teeth and sought a kebab that demanded minimal chewing. These lamb cuts were meticulously softened, combined with an array of exquisite spices, and then fried to perfection.
Hassanchef.com
Iskender Kebap from Turkey earned the first spot on the list. Iskender kebap stands as a renowned Turkish delicacy comprised of thinly sliced döner kebab meat whether it be lamb or chicken served on fragments of pita bread. This dish is adorned with a zesty tomato sauce, and then lavishly coated with a delectable blend of melted special sheep's milk butter and yoghurt.
Lezzet
Cag Kebabi from Turkey again is ranked at number 2. It is a horizontally stacked marinated rotating lamb kebab variety, originating in Erzurum Province, Turkey. The process begins by marinating lamb with a mixture of onions, salt, and pepper for approximately 12 hours. Following this, the marinated meat is threaded onto a large horizontal skewer and cooked over an open flame created by burning wood. This traditional dish is typically enjoyed directly from the skewer.
Turkish Food Recipes
Kabab Torsh from Iran ranks 3rd. This kebab type originates from the Iranian regions of Gilan and Mazandaran. It commonly consists of lean beef or lamb pieces, marinated in a mix of pomegranate molasses, walnuts, garlic, parsley, and olive oil. The marinated meat is threaded onto skewers, grilled, and typically presented with grilled veggies and rice.
TasteAtlas
Here is the entire list.
Thanks For Reading!