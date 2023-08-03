Chicken 65 Secures Spot In 'Top 10 Fried Chicken Dishes In The World'

Pic: Kitchen corner

Chicken 65, a fiery and deep-fried chicken delicacy with its origins in Chennai, has achieved global recognition on the culinary stage. This beloved dish has earned a coveted spot among the top 10 fried chicken creations in the world, as per the renowned food guide, TasteAtlas. Impressing food enthusiasts with its bold flavours, Chicken 65 secured the 10th position on the list, receiving an impressive rating of 4.3 stars from TasteAtlas.

Global Rankings:

Each region has its unique take on this popular dish, and Chicken 65's inclusion in this prestigious list showcases its international appeal and recognition. Indonesia with its decadent Ayam Goreng, bagged the first spot with 4.6 stars out of 5. The country also showcased its fried chicken prowess with another dish ranking sixth on the list.

It is followed by Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken, also highly acclaimed with 4.5 stars.

Take a look at the 10 Best Fried Chicken Dishes:

History of Chicken 65:

Chicken 65's origins are steeped in intriguing stories, with one belief tracing its roots back to 1965 when the culinary maestro AM Buhari of Tamil Nadu first conjured up this culinary masterpiece. While some theories revolve around the notion that the dish incorporates 65 chili peppers or features meat from 65-day-old chickens, its true origin remains a mystery. What is undeniable, however, is the dish's soaring popularity, leading to various regional adaptations being served and savored throughout South India.

Chicken 65 consists of tender chicken pieces that are submerged in a mixture of spices, including vibrant Kashmiri chilli powder, turmeric, salt, pepper, cumin powder, and garam masala.

