Spotlight On The Most Exciting Art Experiences This Month

Jaipur Centre for Art celebrates its first anniversary with two landmark exhibitions

The Jaipur Centre for Art is celebrating its first anniversary with the opening of two shows. The first, Ayesha Sultana’s acclaimed solo exhibition ‘Fragility and Resilience’, in collaboration with the Ishara Art Foundation and supported by Experimenter, is reimagined for Jaipur. The second exhibit, the Sculpture Park’s sixth edition at Jaigarh Fort in partnership with Saath Saath Arts, reinforces its role as a catalyst for contemporary art in India. Sultana’s practice reflects a variety of works, including her first-ever hand-blown glass sculptures, oil paintings, watercolours on Japanese silk tissue, works on clay-coated paper, and photographic explorations. The ‘Fragility and Resilience’ exhibit will be on view from November 9, 2025, to January 4, 2026, while The Sculpture Park will open on November 9, 2025.

Art Deco Alive! Mumbai

Art Deco Alive! is a twin-city festival across Miami and Mumbai celebrating the hundred years of the Art Deco movement of architecture and design. The two cities have the largest clusters of Deco structures in the world, defined by bold geometry, technological innovations, and the pursuit of modern living. The first edition of Art Deco Alive! will be held in Mumbai from November 6-25, 2025, following the Miami edition in October. As part of the festival, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, will present the exhibition, Ocean Drive to Marine Drive: Mapping A Century of Deco | Miami Beach-Mumbai (1925-2025).

IBTIDA — Ek Mehfil, Safdarjung Tomb, Delhi

In an effort to preserve and promote Indian classical music, IBTIDA — Ek Mehfil is putting up a mehfil with Sarod Grand Master, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, along with his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, and his grandsons, Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash, on November 15, 2025. The musical showcase will be part of ‘Live the Legacy’ curated by IBTIDA in collaboration with HSBC India.

-Compiled by Sayoni Bhaduri