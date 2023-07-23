20 World's Best Street Food Sweets: 2 Indian Sweets Make It To The List; Check Them All

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023
Taste Atlas is a food-based magazine that gives detailed reviews and information on foods around the world. It has listed World's Best Street Food Sweets; take a look. At 1 stands Pastel de nata: is a traditional Portuguese egg custard tart that is popular throughout the world
Serabi: ranks 2 and is a traditional, small-sized Indonesian pancakes are usually prepared with rice flour and a choice of coconut milk or shredded coconut. The pancakes are incredibly versatile, they come in sweet and savoury versions
3. Dondurma: is a Turkish ice cream
4. Hotteok: is a popular Korean pancake that is usually filled with cinnamon, brown sugar, and nuts such as peanuts and walnuts. It is commonly sold as street food at numerous Korean street stands, especially when the weather is cold
5. Pa thong ko: is the Thai take on popular Chinese crullers called 'Youtiao'. In Thailand, warm pa thong ko is a typical breakfast meal and a well-loved street food item, and it is usually complemented by sweetened condensed milk, Thai Custard, or Thai Congee, along with a cup of fresh coffee
Mysore Pak: ranks 14th and was invented in 1935 at the Mysore Palace by the royal chef Madappa. As King Krishna Raja Wodeyar was ready to have his lunch, the chef began experimenting with a sweet dish, combining gram flour, ghee butter, and sugar into a syrup
When the King finished his lunch, the sweet cooled down and was served to the King, who loved it. The chef told him it was 'Mysore Paka', the word Paka denoting a sweet concoction. Soon, Mysore Pak was proclaimed the 'Royal Sweet'. Today, it is still known as 'The King Of Sweets' in the South, and it is commonly prepared for numerous Indian festivities and celebrations, although it can also be found throughout India on various street stands
Kulfi is ranked 18th and it is a traditional Indian ice cream usually flavoured with traditional Indian ingredients such as pistachio, rose water, and saffron. It is believed that Kulfi was invented by the ancient inhabitants of the Himalayas during the Mughal Empire Era
Check the entire list
Thanks For Reading!