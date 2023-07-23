20 World's Best Street Food Sweets: 2 Indian Sweets Make It To The List; Check Them All

When the King finished his lunch, the sweet cooled down and was served to the King, who loved it. The chef told him it was 'Mysore Paka', the word Paka denoting a sweet concoction. Soon, Mysore Pak was proclaimed the 'Royal Sweet'. Today, it is still known as 'The King Of Sweets' in the South, and it is commonly prepared for numerous Indian festivities and celebrations, although it can also be found throughout India on various street stands