Sip, Swirl & Savour: 7 Must-Visit Vineyards Of 2023 For Wine Connoisseurs

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023
The top spot was grabbed by Catena Zapata in Argentina. Founded in 1902, it is known for its role in reinventing Malbec. The structure of this winery is distinguished by its pyramid-like design based on Mayan architecture. It is 'The Best Vineyard in South America'
It was followed by Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal in Rioja, Spain, which is where the first ever Rioja Wines were bottled with the then Marquis’ first vintage in 1862. It is 'The Best Vineyard in Europe'
The third position is awarded to VIK in Cachapoal Valley, Chile, which is one of the world’s most unique wineries. It is a visionary blend of wine, architecture, landscape and luxury.
The Best Vineyard in Australasia is Rippon
The Best Vineyard in Asia is Chateau Mercian Mariko Winery, Japan
The Best Vineyard in Africa is Creation
The Best Vineyard in North America is Jordan Vineyard & Winery, United States
