World Whisky Day 2023: 6 Whisky Cocktails that are worth trying

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 19, 2023
Irish Coffee: is an iconic cocktail, containing Irish whiskey (whisky), rich black coffee that's sweetened and topped with cream. This recipe was created in Ireland and makes an excellent after-dinner drink
Pic credit: Creative Culinary
Manhattan: If you’re a lover of whiskey, rye or bourbon, you will definitely love this cocktail. It is made with just a few simple ingredients – whiskey, sweet vermouth, and a dash of Angostura bitters
Pic credit: Real Housemoms
Old Fashioned: gets its name because it is the first cocktail in existence. Its primary ingredients are Bourbon or rye whiskey, Angostura bitters and orange peel
Pic credit: Homemade Hooplah
Whiskey sour: is a mixed drink containing whiskey (often bourbon), lemon juice, sugar, and optionally, a dash of egg white
Pic credit: Belly Full
Sazerac: requires just four ingredients- rye whiskey, a sugar cube, Peychaud's Bitters, and anise liqueur
Pic credit: Mantitlement
Rob Roy: is a cocktail consisting primarily of Scotch whisky and vermouth. This cocktail can be made sweet, dry, or perfect
Pic credit: Liquor.com
Thanks For Reading!