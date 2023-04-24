Try Melon Margarita, Summer Fizz, Truffle Hunter, Farm Fresh Picante and Mezcal Paloma cocktails to lift your spirits this summer

Try refreshing cocktails like Summer Fizz, Truffle Hunter, Melon Margarita, Mezcal Paloma and Farm Fresh Picante during this scorching summer season. These drinks would lift your spirits and make your evenings wonderful whether it be a summer party or if you want to chill all by yourself during this weekend.
1) Summer Fizz
Summer Fizz is refreshing and perfectly balanced with lime juice, orange juice, cucumber chunks & gomme syrup. It’s absolutely a perfect summer cocktails.
Ingredients
2 to 3 pieces of cucumber chunks
¼ cup coriander leaves
1 cup fresh orange juice
¾ cup lime juice
3 teaspoon gomme syrup
Method
Pour orange juice, lime juice, gomme syrup in a cocktail shaker. Give it a good shake. Garnish with coriander leaves & cucumber chunks.
(Recipe by All Saints, Khar)
2) Truffle Hunter
Blended with farm fresh strawberry, watermelon, truffle & citrus and perfectly topped with a slice of watermelon; an exotic ingredient like truffle will add unique flavours and its aroma is more potent than any other spice or fruit you would typically find in a beverage. They also add a touch of luxury to any cocktail.
Truffles are rich in several essential nutrients for our bodies, including vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, and iron. They include a lot of fibre and protein as well.
Ingredients
450 ml tequila
300 ml fresh watermelon juice
100 gm strawberry
20 ml citric acid
45ml agave
15 ml truffle oil
Method
Blend tequila, fresh watermelon juice, strawberry, citric acid & agave in a blender. Strain it and then add truffle oil. Freeze the whole batch for 5 hours approx and remove and strain out the oil. Add citric acid & water, stir and dissolve it.
(Recipe by Saltt, Oleander Farms)
3) Melon Margarita
Melon Margarita is a tasty cocktail to cool down in the scorching heat with fresh orange juice, melon syrup and tequila.
Ingredients
45 ml tequila
15 ml orange liqueur
22.5 ml lime juice
7 ml green melon syrup
2 barspoon pink salt
300 ml orange juice
Salt air
Method
Pour tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice & green melon syrup in a margarita style coupe glass. Hand blend orange juice, pink salt & salt air. Shake & double strain. Garnish with salt air.
(Recipe by Oleander Farms, Karjat)
4) Mezcal Paloma
Sip on and enjoy the sun-kissed flavors of this hand-crafted creation, Mezcal Paloma is the perfect summer sipper. Crafted with farm-fresh ingredients like pomelo, lime, grapefruit, and lemongrass, this refreshing cocktail is the perfect way to beat the heat. It is a sweet and tangy cocktail that is best for the summer season.
Ingredients
60 ml mezcal
15 ml grapefruit syrup
20 ml lime juice
3-piece pomelo chunk
3 small slice lemongrass
100 gm sugar
100 ml fresh grapefruit juice
Method
Pour mezcal, grapefruit syrup, lime juice. Add the grapefruit zest of 2 grapefruit. Heat it till the sugar dissolves. Top up with grapefruit seltzer. Muddle shake and double strain. Serve in baseless highball glass and garnish with Pomelo.
5) Farm Fresh Picante
Agave-based cocktails are perfect for this summer as they are low in calories, making them an ideal choice for those who are health-conscious. Agave-based cocktails are currently trending and becoming increasingly popular among cocktail enthusiasts.
Ingredients
60 ml tequila
15 ml green apple juice
4 sliced cucumber
2 slice pickled jalapeños
2 slice fresh jalapeños
30 ml lime
20 ml agave
5 cilantro leaves
5 ml jalapeño brine
Method
Pour tequila, green apple juice. Muddle shake & double strain. Serve in baseless rock glass with chilly & salt rim with green jalapeños slice as garnish.