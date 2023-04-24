Try Melon Margarita, Summer Fizz, Truffle Hunter, Farm Fresh Picante and Mezcal Paloma cocktails to lift your spirits this summer

Try refreshing cocktails like Summer Fizz, Truffle Hunter, Melon Margarita, Mezcal Paloma and Farm Fresh Picante during this scorching summer season. These drinks would lift your spirits and make your evenings wonderful whether it be a summer party or if you want to chill all by yourself during this weekend.

1) Summer Fizz

Summer Fizz is refreshing and perfectly balanced with lime juice, orange juice, cucumber chunks & gomme syrup. It’s absolutely a perfect summer cocktails.

Ingredients

2 to 3 pieces of cucumber chunks

¼ cup coriander leaves

1 cup fresh orange juice

¾ cup lime juice

3 teaspoon gomme syrup

Method

Pour orange juice, lime juice, gomme syrup in a cocktail shaker. Give it a good shake. Garnish with coriander leaves & cucumber chunks.

(Recipe by All Saints, Khar)

2) Truffle Hunter

Blended with farm fresh strawberry, watermelon, truffle & citrus and perfectly topped with a slice of watermelon; an exotic ingredient like truffle will add unique flavours and its aroma is more potent than any other spice or fruit you would typically find in a beverage. They also add a touch of luxury to any cocktail.

Truffles are rich in several essential nutrients for our bodies, including vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, and iron. They include a lot of fibre and protein as well.

Ingredients

450 ml tequila

300 ml fresh watermelon juice

100 gm strawberry

20 ml citric acid

45ml agave

15 ml truffle oil

Method

Blend tequila, fresh watermelon juice, strawberry, citric acid & agave in a blender. Strain it and then add truffle oil. Freeze the whole batch for 5 hours approx and remove and strain out the oil. Add citric acid & water, stir and dissolve it.

(Recipe by Saltt, Oleander Farms)

Read Also WATERMELON season is here; 7 health benefits of this hydrating fruit

3) Melon Margarita

Melon Margarita is a tasty cocktail to cool down in the scorching heat with fresh orange juice, melon syrup and tequila.

Ingredients

45 ml tequila

15 ml orange liqueur

22.5 ml lime juice

7 ml green melon syrup

2 barspoon pink salt

300 ml orange juice

Salt air

Method

Pour tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice & green melon syrup in a margarita style coupe glass. Hand blend orange juice, pink salt & salt air. Shake & double strain. Garnish with salt air.

(Recipe by Oleander Farms, Karjat)

Read Also Want to lose weight? Try these 7 detox drinks

4) Mezcal Paloma

Sip on and enjoy the sun-kissed flavors of this hand-crafted creation, Mezcal Paloma is the perfect summer sipper. Crafted with farm-fresh ingredients like pomelo, lime, grapefruit, and lemongrass, this refreshing cocktail is the perfect way to beat the heat. It is a sweet and tangy cocktail that is best for the summer season.

Ingredients

60 ml mezcal

15 ml grapefruit syrup

20 ml lime juice

3-piece pomelo chunk

3 small slice lemongrass

100 gm sugar

100 ml fresh grapefruit juice

Method

Pour mezcal, grapefruit syrup, lime juice. Add the grapefruit zest of 2 grapefruit. Heat it till the sugar dissolves. Top up with grapefruit seltzer. Muddle shake and double strain. Serve in baseless highball glass and garnish with Pomelo.

Read Also Low hemoglobin? Try these healthy drinks to increase Hb level

5) Farm Fresh Picante

Agave-based cocktails are perfect for this summer as they are low in calories, making them an ideal choice for those who are health-conscious. Agave-based cocktails are currently trending and becoming increasingly popular among cocktail enthusiasts.

Ingredients

60 ml tequila

15 ml green apple juice

4 sliced cucumber

2 slice pickled jalapeños

2 slice fresh jalapeños

30 ml lime

20 ml agave

5 cilantro leaves

5 ml jalapeño brine

Method

Pour tequila, green apple juice. Muddle shake & double strain. Serve in baseless rock glass with chilly & salt rim with green jalapeños slice as garnish.