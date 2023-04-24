 Try Melon Margarita, Summer Fizz, Truffle Hunter, Farm Fresh Picante and Mezcal Paloma cocktails to lift your spirits this summer
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleTry Melon Margarita, Summer Fizz, Truffle Hunter, Farm Fresh Picante and Mezcal Paloma cocktails to lift your spirits this summer

Try Melon Margarita, Summer Fizz, Truffle Hunter, Farm Fresh Picante and Mezcal Paloma cocktails to lift your spirits this summer

These cocktails are perfect for your summer parties and to chill on weekends

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
article-image

Try refreshing cocktails like Summer Fizz, Truffle Hunter, Melon Margarita, Mezcal Paloma and Farm Fresh Picante during this scorching summer season. These drinks would lift your spirits and make your evenings wonderful whether it be a summer party or if you want to chill all by yourself during this weekend.

1) Summer Fizz

Summer Fizz is refreshing and perfectly balanced with lime juice, orange juice, cucumber chunks & gomme syrup. It’s absolutely a perfect summer cocktails.

Ingredients

2 to 3 pieces of cucumber chunks

¼ cup coriander leaves

1 cup fresh orange juice

¾ cup lime juice

3 teaspoon gomme syrup

Method

Pour orange juice, lime juice, gomme syrup in a cocktail shaker. Give it a good shake. Garnish with coriander leaves & cucumber chunks.

(Recipe by All Saints, Khar)

Read Also
Cucumber: One stop solution for all your summer-related health problems
article-image

2) Truffle Hunter

Blended with farm fresh strawberry, watermelon, truffle & citrus and perfectly topped with a slice of watermelon; an exotic ingredient like truffle will add unique flavours and its aroma is more potent than any other spice or fruit you would typically find in a beverage. They also add a touch of luxury to any cocktail.

Truffles are rich in several essential nutrients for our bodies, including vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, and iron. They include a lot of fibre and protein as well.

Ingredients

450 ml tequila

300 ml fresh watermelon juice

100 gm strawberry

20 ml citric acid

45ml agave

15 ml truffle oil

Method

Blend tequila, fresh watermelon juice, strawberry, citric acid & agave in a blender. Strain it and then add truffle oil. Freeze the whole batch for 5 hours approx and remove and strain out the oil. Add citric acid & water, stir and dissolve it.

(Recipe by Saltt, Oleander Farms)

Read Also
WATERMELON season is here; 7 health benefits of this hydrating fruit
article-image

3) Melon Margarita

Melon Margarita is a tasty cocktail to cool down in the scorching heat with fresh orange juice, melon syrup and tequila.

Ingredients

45 ml tequila

15 ml orange liqueur

22.5 ml lime juice

7 ml green melon syrup

2 barspoon pink salt

300 ml orange juice

Salt air

Method

Pour tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice & green melon syrup in a margarita style coupe glass. Hand blend orange juice, pink salt & salt air. Shake & double strain. Garnish with salt air.

(Recipe by Oleander Farms, Karjat)

Read Also
Want to lose weight? Try these 7 detox drinks
article-image

4) Mezcal Paloma

Sip on and enjoy the sun-kissed flavors of this hand-crafted creation, Mezcal Paloma is the perfect summer sipper. Crafted with farm-fresh ingredients like pomelo, lime, grapefruit, and lemongrass, this refreshing cocktail is the perfect way to beat the heat. It is a sweet and tangy cocktail that is best for the summer season.

Ingredients

60 ml mezcal

15 ml grapefruit syrup

20 ml lime juice

3-piece pomelo chunk

3 small slice lemongrass

100 gm sugar

100 ml fresh grapefruit juice

Method

Pour mezcal, grapefruit syrup, lime juice. Add the grapefruit zest of 2 grapefruit. Heat it till the sugar dissolves. Top up with grapefruit seltzer. Muddle shake and double strain. Serve in baseless highball glass and garnish with Pomelo.

Read Also
Low hemoglobin? Try these healthy drinks to increase Hb level
article-image

5) Farm Fresh Picante

Agave-based cocktails are perfect for this summer as they are low in calories, making them an ideal choice for those who are health-conscious. Agave-based cocktails are currently trending and becoming increasingly popular among cocktail enthusiasts.

Ingredients

60 ml tequila

15 ml green apple juice

4 sliced cucumber

2 slice pickled jalapeños 

2 slice fresh jalapeños 

30 ml lime

20 ml agave

5 cilantro leaves

5 ml jalapeño brine

Method

Pour tequila, green apple juice. Muddle shake & double strain. Serve in baseless rock glass with chilly & salt rim with green jalapeños slice as garnish.

Read Also
Beat the heat with these 7 places which serve the best salads in Mumbai
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: 7 expensive cars owned by the 'God of Indian Cricket'

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: 7 expensive cars owned by the 'God of Indian Cricket'

Artists brings back life to Ivory Coast's neglected 'Pyramid'

Artists brings back life to Ivory Coast's neglected 'Pyramid'

Try Melon Margarita, Summer Fizz, Truffle Hunter, Farm Fresh Picante and Mezcal Paloma cocktails to...

Try Melon Margarita, Summer Fizz, Truffle Hunter, Farm Fresh Picante and Mezcal Paloma cocktails to...

World Malaria Day 2023: 5 Effective home remedies to treat the disease

World Malaria Day 2023: 5 Effective home remedies to treat the disease

World Penguin Day: 7 interesting facts about the aquatic bird

World Penguin Day: 7 interesting facts about the aquatic bird