WATERMELON season is here; 7 health benefits of this hydrating fruit

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 11, 2023
Strengthens immunity: Watermelon is high in vitamin C and thus, increases immunity and helps in wound healing
Healthy skin and hair: It also, contains vitamin A and beta-carotene which are crucial for the growth of healthy skin and hair
Gum protection: Watermelon is high in vitamin C, which can help in strengthening your gums. Also, it aids in tooth whitening and keeps your lips from being chapped or dry
Supports weight loss: Watermelon’s high water level and fibre content aid in promoting satiety, preventing hunger between meals and has fewer calories
Good eyesight: Lycopene in watermelon is excellent for your eyesight and can prevent age-related macular degeneration (AMD)
Healthy heart: Lycopene also helps in managing blood pressure and decreases cholesterol
Aids digestion: The fiber and water content in watermelon may aid your digestive health by supporting regular bowel movements
